TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace Enters 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Two years after Mickie James entered the Royal Rumble as the Knockouts World Champion, TNA (previously known as IMPACT) sent their best to Tropicana Field in the form of current TNA Knockouts Champion and the first ever Knockouts Triple Crown Winner, "Thick Mama Pump" Jordynne Grace.

Grace entered the women's Royal Rumble match with the TNA Knockouts Championship proudly strapped to her waist. She was preceded by Natalya, Naomi, Bayley, and Candice LeRae, and entered the ring swinging. Grace and Naomi, the previous two women to hold the Knockouts title, had a moment in the ring where they briefly embraced, before immediately starting to trade blows.

Grace's entry into the Royal, according to Fightful Select, was a complete surprise to many in WWE. WWE had allegedly reached out to outside companies to inquire about special Royal Rumble surprises. Any specifics as to who WWE reached out to is currently unknown.

While this is Grace's WWE debut, Grace is still signed to TNA. Everything regarding Grace's Royal Rumble debut was done through TNA, and reportedly, WWE found TNA and Grace "easy to deal with" during the Royal Rumble process. There were some in TNA who speculated about Grace's Royal Rumble entry earlier this month, when there were larger WWE/TNA rumors. This is not Grace's first time working with WWE, as she previously did motion capture for Ivy Nile's model in "WWE 2K23".

Grace reportedly went to get physical and blood work done earlier this week, on Monday. She then flew to Florida on Thursday to participate in Royal Rumble rehearsals. Those rehearsals paid off, as Grace performed admirably in the match. She was ultimately eliminated by former Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair after taking a KOD onto the apron.