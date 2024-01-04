Backstage Report Throws Cold Water On Rumored Working Relationship Between WWE & TNA

WWE's CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, is set to make a major announcement on today's WWE 2024 preview show on Peacock. Following recent announcements by TNA (formerly known as Impact Wrestling), some have been speculating that Levesque could be revealing a potential partnership with the Nashville-based promotion. However, PWInsider reports that "the announcement is not related to a TNA working agreement or anything related to that company."

Fans have been posting so-called WWE-TNA clues on social media recently, including TNA partnering with Endeavor — the owner of WWE's parent company TKO — to power their new streaming service, as well as the company teasing an unmissable appearance at their upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view, with the organization using the term "worlds will collide" to promote the surprise; "Worlds Collide" is a former WWE event name. PWInsider added that it is just a case of people "putting 2 and 2 together and assuming 1,000," and that it's no different from when people were speculating that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund last year.

WWE has previously done business with TNA. In 2012, a deal was struck to allow Ric Flair, who was working for TNA at the time, to be a part of The Four Horseman's WWE Hall of Fame induction in Miami, Florida, during WrestleMania 28 weekend. As part of the agreement, WWE allowed Christian Cage to appear for TNA in a non-wrestling capacity for one night only. Most recently, Mickie James entered the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match while she was contracted to TNA and the reigning Impact Knockouts World Champion; James wore the Knockouts belt during her entrance at the event.