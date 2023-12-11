TNA Wrestling Partners With WWE Owner Endeavor For New Streaming Service

In a piece of news that wouldn't have made any sense a year ago, TNA Wrestling will be partnering with WWE owner Endeavor to relaunch its streaming service under new branding. The service, called TNA+, will become available on Friday, January 5, and will utilize the infrastructure of Endeavor Streaming, which powers UFC Fight Pass among other services.

TNA announced via press release that they've entered into a multi-year agreement with the streaming branch of Endeavor, with both companies set to work together for the foreseeable future. The promotion's press release also stated that, compared to the existing app, the relaunch will offer new options and functionality as well as a fresh look.

Along with offering access to new TNA shows, the company teased future interaction between fans and wrestlers on the app. Different subscription plans will offer differing access to events, with a tier that includes all pay-per-views and another that doesn't include the company's major offerings. It was previously revealed that Impact's monthly streaming prices will be increasing along with the changes.

Until it becomes TNA Wrestling next month, the promotion is still technically titled Impact Wrestling. The brand announced that it would be making the change back to its original moniker a few months back, with the last pay-per-view under the Impact branding, Final Resolution, taking place this past Saturday. The new/old name will become official on January 13, 2024, when the company airs the Hard To Kill PPV.

While the relationship between TNA and Endeavor is noteworthy, it's not an indication of a direct relationship between the promotion and WWE. Still, corporations building relationships can always lead to additional partnerships down the line. As we've seen with the recent return of CM Punk to WWE, there is no telling what the future may hold when it comes to wrestling.