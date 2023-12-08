Impact Wrestling Streaming Service Reportedly To Undergo Changes

Impact Wrestling will soon be rebranded as TNA Wrestling, and the promotion has also announced changes to their streaming platform. The promotion has revealed that their Impact Plus streaming platform will now be known as TNA+, and the new streaming service will be costlier than before.

The monthly subscription, which was priced at $7.99 will now cost $9.99, while the yearly subscription rates have increased from $71.99 to $95.99 a year. Impact has announced that the new TNA+ subscription will include access to the entire TNA+ library, and subscribers will also be able to watch Bound For Glory, Slammiversary, Hard To Kill, and Rebellion pay-per-views. The move from Impact Plus to TNA+ will take place on December 14, 2023.

Impact Wrestling will be reverting back to its former name, TNA, at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 13, 2024. This change will occur almost eight years after the company adopted the Impact Wrestling name. The reported reason for returning to the TNA name was that a substantial segment of the fanbase continues to associate Impact with the TNA name. Additionally, the decision is rumored to have been influenced by the fact that the promotion experienced its peak years under the TNA moniker.

Following next year's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, the newly-rebranded TNA Wrestling will hold the Snake Eyes TV tapings, which will feature two of NJPW's biggest stars, Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada.