Backstage Report On Impact Wrestling Rebranding As TNA

It's no secret that when Jeff and Jerry Jarrett founded TNA Wrestling back in 2002 that many fans and industry pundits alike thought the venture at a new promotion was doomed to fail. Yet, after multiple ownership changes and brand overhauls, the company currently called Impact Wrestling still remains alive, producing regular weekly television shows and pay-per-view events. When TNA officially changed its name to Impact in 2017, many were pleased, due to the jokes often cracked about the TNA initials. However, what was once old is set to be new again, as Impact announced at Bound for Glory that the TNA name and brand returns next year.

The announcement has seemed to create the desired amount of buzz, with many lapsed TNA fans interested in giving the company another shot during its new era. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, discussions about changing Impact back to TNA have been going on for months, with plans finalized a few weeks back. The reported rationale for the rebranding is that much of Impact's existence, including its most popular periods, were under the TNA brand name, and the general feeling is that a large portion of the fanbase still refers to Impact as TNA.

The announcement of the change at Bound for Glory also drew a notably large response from the live crowd, including loud TNA chants. WON also reports that Impact conducted a poll among many of its diehard devotees, and the results said TNA was the brand name they preferred.