Impact Wrestling Announces The Return Of TNA At Bound For Glory

A big announcement was made during Saturday night's Impact Wrestling pay-per-view, Bound For Glory. Impact Wrestling will be going back to its original Total Nonstop Action (TNA) name. The rebranding will start on January 13, 2024, with the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

Below is the announcement video that aired at the end of Bound For Glory. The video features several present and past names including, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Gisele Shaw, Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, 10-time Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin, and the Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey.

TNA IS BACK! TNA Wrestling RETURNS starting from Hard To Kill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2qyaiDxvKI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023

In the promotion's first two years, it was known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action. It was in 2004 that it dropped the NWA part and was simply known as TNA. The name would last until 2017 when the company officially rebranded as Impact Wrestling — though, that same year, it was also known as Global Force Wrestling (GFW) for a short span, before rebranding back to Impact Wrestling. That's just the short history of the company. It's also worth noting, that while fans have to wait until next year for the official rebranding, TNA t-shirts are already available for purchase.

Besides the TNA announcement, Bound For Glory also saw NJPW star and IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay in action — he defeated Mike Bailey. There was a surprise appearance from former AEW star Sonny Kiss during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. The winner of that match was Jordynne Grace.