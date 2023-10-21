Impact Bound For Glory 2023 Live Coverage: Shelley Vs. Alexander, Trinity Vs. Mickie James

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Bound For Glory viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Impact World Championship : Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander

: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander Impact Knockouts World Championship : Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James

: Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James Impact X-Division Championship : Chris Sabin (c) vs. KENTA

: Chris Sabin (c) vs. KENTA Impact World Tag Team Championship : The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship : MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

: MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo Monster's Ball Match : PCO vs. Rhino vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin Will Ospreay vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet featuring Jake Something, Dirty Dango, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Bully Ray, Gisele Shaw, Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Champagne Singh, Brian Myers, Joe Hendry, Kenny King, Shera, and others

—

The pre-show opens with Gail Kim inducting Traci Brooks into the Impact Hall of Fame. Impact President Scott D'Amore then inducts the commentary duo of Mike Tenay and the late Don West.

