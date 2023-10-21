Impact Bound For Glory 2023 Live Coverage: Shelley Vs. Alexander, Trinity Vs. Mickie James
Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Bound For Glory viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.
Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander
- Impact Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James
- Impact X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. KENTA
- Impact World Tag Team Championship: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)
- Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo
- Monster's Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin
- Will Ospreay vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey
- 20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet featuring Jake Something, Dirty Dango, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Bully Ray, Gisele Shaw, Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Champagne Singh, Brian Myers, Joe Hendry, Kenny King, Shera, and others
The pre-show opens with Gail Kim inducting Traci Brooks into the Impact Hall of Fame. Impact President Scott D'Amore then inducts the commentary duo of Mike Tenay and the late Don West.
Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.
X-Division Title: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Kenta
Sabin backs Kenta to the ropes and releases. Kenta cheap shops and applies a headlock briefly. Sabin regains footing and dives off the apron to knock Kenta down at ringside. Sabin covers back inside before Kenta takes back control, driving Sabin back down with a neckbreaker. Kenta goes back to the headlock and takes Sabin down to the mat. Sabin works his way out and lands a single-leg dropkick. Sabin lands a tornado DDT, cover.
Kenta fires back with a tornado onto the ropes and then goes for the cover. Kenta drives Sabin into the turnbuckle. Kenta goes back on the attack with an open palm strike and a DDT. Kenta lands the double stomp from the top for a nearfall. Kenta nearly gets the GTS but Sabin escapes. Kenta unloads with chops and then Sabin catches him with a superkick. Sabin kicks Kenta in the head and then missile dropkicks the back of the head. Sabin hits a clothesline followed by Cradle Shock to retain.
Winner: Chris Sabin (c)
Monster's Ball: Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rhino vs. PCO
Maclin ambushes Rhino during the entrances, leading to Moose attacking Maclin. Once Moose sets up for the spear in the ring, PCO's music hits. PCO slugs it out with Moose before clotheslining Maclin out. Rhino hits the ring with chair shots for everyone. Maclin comes back with trash can shots before slamming PCO onto a ladder at ringside. Once up, PCO dives out of the ring onto Rhino. PCO then delivers a leg drop to the back of Maclin from the top rope.
PCO lands the senton on Maclin on the apron. Moose hits a standing urinagi on PCO, but PCO pops right back up. Another one connects, PCO sits up only to get booted and stomped on. Moose dumps thumb tacks on cinder blocks and then slams PCO on top of it. Maclin sends Moose back into the ring for Caught in the Crosshairs. Rhino clotheslines Maclin and then corner spears.
Rhino pulls out a table full of barbed wire. Maclin sends Rhino into the post and then smashes his right leg with a chair. Maclin goes up top when Bully runs out and shoves Maclin down onto the wire table. PCO and Moose return to the ring where PCO hits a DDT. Moose hits PCO with a chair until Rhino gores him out of nowhere. PCO hits the PCO sault onto Moose and then pins him for the win.
Winner: PCO