Will Ospreay Booked For Upcoming TNA TV Taping

Only two months remain before Will Ospreay's time in NJPW comes to an end, giving way to the "Aerial Assassin" joining AEW full-time for the road to Revolution. In the meantime, however, there's still some unfinished business for Ospreay to attend to, which includes fulfilling a personal goal. On X, Impact Wrestling, soon to be known as TNA Wrestling again, announced that Ospreay would be competing at the promotion's upcoming Snake Eyes event on January 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Snake Eyes will take place one day after Impact rebrands as TNA at their Hard to Kill pay-per-view, making the taping the second event under the revitalized TNA banner.

BREAKING: @WillOspreay will step into a TNA ring at TNA #SnakeEyes on January 14 at the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/uIMNT4fNfE pic.twitter.com/KGplXAQlVA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2023

While Ospreay competed for Impact several times in October, including defeating "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory and defeating Josh Alexander at an "Impact Wrestling" taping, Snake Eyes would represent the first time he's ever wrestled under the TNA banner. Following his brief stop in Impact, Ospreay praised the promotion's decision to rebrand as TNA, and even revealed that he had been inspired to become a wrestler thanks to TNA's first run in the early to mid-2000s.

Though this will likely be Ospreay's last appearance in TNA for the time being, it could've potentially been the start of a long-term relationship with the promotion. Reports have emerged that Impact/TNA made a significant play for Ospreay recently, offering him a seven-figure deal. Ospreay was said to have seriously considered them as an option alongside NJPW, AEW, and WWE, before ultimately signing with AEW at Full Gear.