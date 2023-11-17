Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 11/16: Ospreay Vs. Alexander, Trinity Vs. Sonny Kiss

Will Ospreay wrestling Impact Wrestling
By Colby Applegate/

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

  • Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander
  • Trinity vs. Sonny Kiss
  • Steve Maclin & KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace
  • Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
  • Moose vs. Heath
  • The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.

Comments
Recommended