Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 11/16: Ospreay Vs. Alexander, Trinity Vs. Sonny Kiss

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

Trinity vs. Sonny Kiss

Steve Maclin & KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace

Impact World Tag Team Championship : ABC (c) vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean

: ABC (c) vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean Moose vs. Heath

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.