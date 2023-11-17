Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 11/16: Ospreay Vs. Alexander, Trinity Vs. Sonny Kiss
Impact Wrestling
Tonight's show comes from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander
- Trinity vs. Sonny Kiss
- Steve Maclin & KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace
- Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
- Moose vs. Heath
- The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera
