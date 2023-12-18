TNA Wrestling Teases Unbelievable Surprise At Hard To Kill

Impact Wrestling is reverting to its original name, TNA Wrestling, with the decision set to officially go into effect at TNA Hard to Kill next month. Impact/TNA President Scott D'Amore appeared on "Busted Open Radio" today to hype up Hard to Kill, and the executive teased a major surprise appearance for the event.

"We're going to have some surprises for you," D'Amore said. "We are right there at the goal line of finalizing one of ... the biggest signings in TNA. I think it's something that is really going to shake things up here on January 13th."

Just before teasing the surprise, D'Amore brought up two classic TNA moments: the reveals of Christian Cage and Kurt Angle. Both men were major WWE stars who eventually debuted in the smaller promotion, possibly indicating next month's big surprise.

D'Amore also discussed the fact that the pay-per-view will put former NJPW star Kushida and AAA's El Hijo del Vikingo in the ring together for the first time. The two will compete in a three-way with Chris Sabin, vying for the TNA X Division Championship that Sabin currently holds. The event will be the first available to stream on TNA's new app, courtesy of their partnership with WWE parent company Endeavor.

In addition to the three-way, the Hard to Kill card includes Trinity defending the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace, and Alex Shelley defending the TNA World Championship against Moose. The PPV will take place on January 13, 2024, in the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Paradise, Nevada.

