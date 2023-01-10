WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

WWE has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

According to Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, WWE "will go back to being private" for the first time since the promotion became a publicly traded company in October 1999. Muehlhausen further tweeted it's "unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people."

The news comes hours after Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as Chairwoman & Co-Ceo, following which a WWE press release confirmed that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

The talk of a potential WWE sale picked up steam last Friday after the formerly retired Vince McMahon — the controlling shareholder of WWE — reinstated himself to WWE's Board of Directors and announced that the company was preparing to undertake "strategic alternatives" with the goal to "to maximize value for all WWE shareholders." The press release was widely interpreted as McMahon's intention to sell the WWE.

Subsequently, financial analysts suggested media giants such as Comcast, Disney, Endeavor Group Holdings, Amazon and Netflix as potential suitors to purchase the world's biggest wrestling promotion. While there was chatter about Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund entering the fray as a bidder, the latest betting odds released Tuesday predicted Comcast as the leading suitor to pull off a sale of WWE.

WWE has yet to confirm DAZN's report of its sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.