AEW Star Reacts To Vince McMahon's WWE Comeback Bid

Matt Hardy has candidly admitted over the years that Vince McMahon "always chose Jeff [Hardy] over me" during The Hardy Boyz' multiple WWE stints, going as far as to say that McMahon viewed him as the second fiddle in the iconic tag team and never had serious plans for his singles push.

However, Matt has often spoken highly of McMahon's ability to spot talent, referring to the legendary wrestling promoter as "a genius that saw things in people" despite his own falling out with McMahon. On Thursday, Hardy took to Twitter to react to the news of McMahon's bid to return as WWE's Executive Chairman. Through the same thread, Hardy also revealed details of the only time he was dismissed by WWE.

Any hot news today, ladies & gents? pic.twitter.com/74IAoqWTLP — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 5, 2023

Only once! But he hired me back 7 weeks later with a huge raise. https://t.co/0T7I4e5iOb — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 5, 2023

Hardy was referring to McMahon firing and then reinstating him in 2005, amid his real-life issues with former girlfriend Lita and Edge. Following Hardy's release in April 2005, fans at WWE events began chanting "You screwed Matt and "We want Matt" during Edge and Lita's matches, following which an online petition amassed over 15,000 signatures in a bid to bring Hardy back to the promotion. Eventually, Hardy would return to WWE television in June 2005, crashing the kayfabe wedding ceremony of Lita and Edge.

Hardy's latest stint with WWE ended in March 2020, as he let his contract expire, before making the jump to AEW. According to Hardy, McMahon offered him a role of a backstage producer, but the veteran wrestler was not ready to hang up his tights just yet. Hardy was reportedly also offered a chance to lead a faction on the "WWE NXT" brand by Triple H.