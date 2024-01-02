Jordynne Grace Reveals She Did WWE 2K Motion Capture Work For Current WWE Star

From being the first Knockouts Triple Crown Winner in TNA/Impact's history to being a multi-time record holder in powerlifting, "Thick Mama Pump" Jordynne Grace has done it all. Now, she can add motion capture model to her extensive list of accolades. Grace took to X to respond to a tweet regarding Ivy Nile. User @RealMarkoutHK posted a clip of Nile from "WWE Raw: Day 1", and compared Nile to a cross between Scott Steiner and Grace. Grace quote-retweeted the post, and let fans know that she was involved in the motion capture for Nile's appearance in "WWE 2K23". She ended the tweet with positive words about Nile, calling her "dope".

If Scott Steiner & Jordynne Grace had a child it would be Ivy Nile #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/jYUEnGqUhl — Mark Out Mania | HK (@RealMarkoutHK) January 2, 2024

Grace and Nile have several similarities. Both performers have built their brands around being in impeccable physical condition, even for an industry that requires its talent to be exceptionally fit. The two women are also familiar with powerlifting, as Nile has previously been acknowledged by the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for exceptional strength in its internal powerlifting competitions. While Nile faced WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a losing effort on "Raw," Grace has shown interest in locking up with Ripley.

As of writing, Grace is currently with TNA. She returned to the company in August 2023, and it has been reported that she signed a two-year deal with the promotion. Grace has ambitions outside the ring as well, and has expressed a desire to be the first professional wrestler to go to The Arnold Classic, a bodybuilding competition named after famed bodybuilder, actor, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.