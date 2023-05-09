Impact's Jordynne Grace Wants To Wrestle Trinity Fatu, Rhea Ripley, Gail Kim

Jordynne Grace's professional wrestling career, particularly with Impact Wrestling, has been a fruitful one. But if there was anyone in WWE she'd enjoy squaring off against, it'd be The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

During a live signing with K & S WrestleFest, the former Impact Knockout World Champion explained why that match against the WWE star appeals to her.

"I think it'd be really, really awesome," Grace said of a match with Ripley. "I feel like she's undergone like a, kind of a similar transformation to me from when she first started in wrestling ... she looked very different than she does now, so I definitely would love to wrestle her."

Since her debut match with Impact in November 2018, Grace has won plenty of gold, including the Knockouts World Championship twice as well as the Digital Media Championship and Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

While currently happy with where she's at, she wouldn't mind mixing it up with one retired Impact legend, as well as the recently-debuted Trinity Fatu. "I'm trying to get Gail [Kim] to come out of retirement. Like, fingers crossed I can make that happen at some point," Grace added. "Trinity, of course. I have high, high hopes for that match as well."

Grace recently failed in her attempt to win the Knockouts World Championship for a third time, losing to Deonna Purrazzo at Impact's Rebellion show on April 16. Nearly two weeks later, she teamed up with Purrazzo in a bid for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship, ultimately losing to The Coven's KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde.