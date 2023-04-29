Trinity (Formerly Naomi In WWE) Makes Impact Wrestling Debut, First In-Ring Opponent Announced

Trinity, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, is back and in Impact Wrestling. At Friday's Impact Wrestling taping in Chicago, the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion made her debut for the company. The taped show will air on Thursday, and features Trinity announcing her intent to win the Knockouts Championship, only to be confronted by champion Deonna Purrazzo and top challenger Jordynne Grace. However, fans in Chi-Town won't have to wait to see Trinity return to the ring. Tonight at Impact's Spring Slugfest TV taping, Trinity will make her first in-ring appearance in nearly a year against one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, KiLynn King.

Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/CpNRQI6nca — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2023

Trinity's last onscreen appearance before debuting in Impact was on a May 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown," just three days before her and tag team partner Mercedes Mone, formerly Sasha Banks, walked out of the company before "WWE Raw." Mone finally resurfaced at the beginning of 2023 during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Since then, she's won the IWGP Women's Championship from inaugural champion KAIRI, but lost the title recently to Mayu Iwatani. Mone will be involved in a tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion next month, and attended last night's Impact taping to support her friend.

Since Mone's reemergence, Trinity's eventual return has been the subject of much speculation. She was backstage at ROH's Supercard of Honor last month, and her status as Impact bound has been rumored for almost a week. There was reporting that STARDOM had turned her down due to financial reasons, but Trinity flatly denied the report.