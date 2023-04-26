Impact Teases Major Surprise For Chicago TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling took to Twitter on Tuesday night to tease fans that a "major surprise" was going to happen this Friday, April 28 during the company's TV tapings at Cicero Stadium just outside Chicago, Illinois.

"There will be a MAJOR SURPRISE THIS FRIDAY at #SpringSlugfest in Cicero Stadium in Chicago!" The company tweeted. "Get tickets and be there to see it in person: https://eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-spring-slugfest-night-1-single-tix-titanium-combo-tickets-537845840387?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete"

Impact Tag Team Champion Ace Austin was one Impact star to react to the tease.

"Chicago is gonne be Too Sweet."

Impact also announced a few matches and promos that will be happening on Friday during the TV tapings including, Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King) versus Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace. Plus, Moose and Brian Myers will be teaming up to go against Bhupinder Gujjar and Yuya Uemura.

There will also be a confrontation between Steve Maclin and PCO. As noted, Maclin is set to defend his Impact World Championship against the veteran pro wrestler at the Under Siege pay-per-view on May 26. Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore announced the match on last week's episode of "Impact on AXS TV." It was just a few weeks ago when Maclin became the Impact World Champion, defeating KUSHIDA to win the vacant title at Rebellion.

After Friday's TV tapings, on Saturday, Austin and his tag team partner Chris Bey will be part of a meet and greet. PCO and Sami Callihan will also be part of the meet and greet post-show.