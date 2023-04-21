Steve Maclin's First Impact World Title Defense Announced For Under Siege

Steve Maclin's first Impact World title defense will be on May 26 at the Under Seige pay-per-view, which was announced during this past Thursday's episode of "Impact on AXS TV." Maclin will be defending the title against veteran pro wrestler PCO.

At the end of the show, Maclin had the changing of the guard ceremony, where he mocked former champion Josh Alexander. Impact President Scott D'Amore came out, and the two got into a heated exchange, and then D'Amore said that PCO will be Maclin's next opponent. PCO came out, hit a DDT, put a few security guards through a table, and the two stared down at each other.

Maclin became the Impact World Champion after defeating KUSHIDA for the vacant title at last Sunday's Rebellion pay-per-view and began his first title reign in the company. He has been with Impact since June 2021, joining the promotion a few months after he was released by WWE.

PCO, meanwhile, signed with Impact Wrestling in January 2022 after spending a few years in ROH, and made his Impact debut at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in 2022. PCO was most recently feuding with his former Honor No More partner Eddie Edwards, and their rivalry ended when he defeated Edwards in a Last Rites match at Rebellion.

Josh Alexander was the previous Impact World Champion and he had to relinquish the title in March after tearing his triceps. Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in the company's history and held the title for a total of 335 days.