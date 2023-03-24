Josh Alexander Out Indefinitely, Will End Historic Impact World Title Reign

Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in the company's 20-plus year history, but thanks to an injury, it's over. An official press release was sent out by Impact detailing the unfortunate news that "The Walking Weapon" has suffered a torn triceps, ending his reign at just under a year. Alexander won the title back at Rebellion on April 23, 2022.

"We wish Josh a full and speedy recovery, and everyone at IMPACT Wrestling, including our loyal fans, can't wait to see him back in the ring," said new Impact Wrestling president Scott D'Amore.

Alexander was set for several big Impact matches coming up, including tonight's Sacrifice event where he was set to tag with Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann against Time Machine (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA). He will now be replaced by Steve Maclin. Alexander was also scheduled to defend his world title against KUSHIDA on WrestleMania weekend at the Impact/NJPW crossover event Multiverse United in downtown Los Angeles. Now, KUSHIDA will face Steve Maclin to determine a new champion at Rebellion

Alexander joins Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James on the untimely injury list after it was revealed on Thursday that she too would be off of Sacrifice due to injury. James was set to defend her gold against Jordynne Grace at the show, and the status of that title is now up in the air, with its future likely to be decided at Sacrifice. Before winning the title, James was on her "Last Rodeo" tour, where if she lost a match, she would be forced to retire.