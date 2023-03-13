Scott D'Amore Promoted To Impact Wresting President In Anthem Sports Leadership Change

Scott D'Amore is now the President of Impact Wrestling after receiving a promotion, the professional wrestling company said Monday.

"Scott has established himself as the leader of Impact Wrestling since joining us in 2018, re-establishing the promotion as one of the finest professional wrestling promotions in the world," Ed Nordholm, the Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem, said in a press release.

D'Amore returned to Impact Wrestling in an executive role in 2018 after first having worked with the pro wrestling promotion from 2003 throughout 2010. During that time, D'Amore worked as an on-screen managerial figure with the Team Canada faction while also training several wrestlers backstage. D'Amore has trained Impact Wrestling stars like Chris Sabin, Moose, Bobby Roode, Gail Kim, Eric Young and more. In 2014, D'Amore left the promotion to follow Impact Wrestling founder Jeff Jarrett to his new Global Force Wrestling promotion as the Vice President of International Relations. His work with Jarrett's GFW eventually helped lead to the promotion striking a working partnership with NJPW.

D'Amore once again followed Jarrett back to Impact Wrestling in 2018 when Jarrett returned to lead the company and brought back several key figures backstage. D'Amore continued working in his role as the promotion's Vice President of International Relations, became the head of creative once Jarrett again left the promotion, and was then promoted to be co-vice president alongside Don Callis.

On Monday, Impact Wrestling also made several other backstage moves, including naming Lou D'Angeli the brand's Vice President of Marketing. Richard Schaefer was also named the President of Anthem Sports Group, which "aggressively pursue additional acquisitions in the combat sports and professional wrestling businesses" under his leadership.