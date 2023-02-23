Scott D'Amore Recalls Jerry Jarrett's Perspective On A Happy And Content Locker Room

The pro wrestling world lost one of the industry's all-time greatest promoters in Jerry Jarrett, but his legacy carries on through many still active in the business including a promotion he started. Jarrett passed away on Valentine's Day at the age of 80, and with that, he left behind two promotions he became known for putting on the map: Memphis Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, formerly known as TNA.

Jarrett was the original founder of the latter alongside his son Jeff Jarrett, but now the main man in charge of Impact Wrestling is Scott D'Amore. D'Amore joined Mickie James, Tommy Dreamer, and Dave LaGreca on the "Busted Open Radio" to promote the No Surrender pay-per-view this weekend and talked about the contentious on-air relationship between Bully Ray and Dreamer. The topic prompted D'Amore to bring up a quote Jarrett once said to him.

"Everybody loves a good locker room with everybody getting along, but if you show me a happy and content locker room, I'll show you a territory on its ass," D'Amore said after noting that Jarrett is someone that has not gotten the credit he deserved for his contributions to the business.

A week removed from his passing, a "Celebration Of Life" was had in honor of Jarrett down in Hendersonville, Tennessee where an emotional Jeff Jarrett paid tribute to his father by reading two poems. Memphis wrestling commentator Dave Brown also shared a few words to honor his former boss and long-time friend.

Impact Wrestling's No Surrender pay-per-view will be held on February 24 at Sam's Town.