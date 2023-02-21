Jeff Jarrett Delivers Emotional Eulogy For His Late Father, Jerry

On Tuesday morning, a celebration of the life of Jerry Jarrett was held at Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee. It was also live-streamed on YouTube. At a service featuring eulogies from three of his four children as well as family friends including former Memphis wrestling announcer Dave Brown, Jerry's middle son, Jeff, was the first family member to speak. Though they were estranged for over a decade starting in late 2005 stemming from disputes involving the wrestling business, they reconciled shortly after Jeff got sober in late 2017.

"We got a saying in sobriety," he said to open the eulogy. "The good news is you get your feelings back. The bad news is you get your feelings back. So I hope you will all bear with me through that."

After thanking everyone who had sent condolences to the point it was "overwhelming," he moved on to his father's life.

"My dad never had a father. He went off to the war, came back, but he didn't come home. [...] Mike [Tenay] used to say that my dad was the most well-read individual that he's ever met. Dad always had a book – history, philosophy, autobiography – it's what he did. He read, read, read. And over the last week, I've kind of had time to reflect, and really think through that. And I think in so many ways, that's how my dad learned. Self-taught."