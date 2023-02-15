Jeff Jarrett Pays Tribute To Late Father Jerry

Jeff Jarrett knows the legacy his father left in pro wrestling, but now he has shared the impact his dad left on him as a man. Jerry Jarrett, legendary Memphis wrestling promoter and founder of TNA Wrestling, died on Tuesday at 80.

An outpouring of love for the Jarretts followed after news of Jerry's death broke. On Wednesday, Jeff made his first social media post since his dad passed, and he shared the following inspirational poem written by his dad, which Jeff recited during his first year wrestling in Memphis and also at his WWE Hall Of Fame induction:

"When Things go wrong, as they sometimes will,

When the road you're trudging seems all uphill,

When the funds are low and debts are high,

And you want to Smile but have to sigh.

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest, if you must, but don't you quit.

"Life is queer with its twists and turns,

As everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about,

When he might have won if he'd stuck it out,

Don't give up though the pace seems slow,

You might succeed with another blow.

"Often the struggler has given up,

When he might captured the victor's cup.

And he learned too late, when the night slipped down,

How close he was to the golden crown.

"Success is failure turned inside out,

The silver tint of clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems afar,

So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,

It's when things seem worst that you mustn't quit! - Dad."

Never has this poem from @RealJeffJarrett's first promo been more important and needed.

On a side note, AEW President Tony Khan announced on "Busted Open Radio" that Double J wants to and will compete tonight on "AEW Dynamite."