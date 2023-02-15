Jimmy Hart Reflects On Working For Jerry Jarrett In Memphis

Yesterday, the pro wrestling community was saddened to learn about the passing of Jerry Jarrett. The legendary promoter became a significant name in the Mid-South territory during the 1970s and 1980s as he led the Continental Wrestling Association and later the United States Wrestling Association. "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart, who regularly worked for Jarrett in Memphis, recalled a very recent conversation with the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Famer.

"About three nights ago, out of the blue, Jerry Jarrett called me," Hart said on "Busted Open Radio." "He goes, 'Jimmy, I just wanted to call you and tell you how much we love you and how much you did for our territory.' ... I said, 'No. It was all the great people you put around me that made me better.' But we had such a great talk, and he was so awesome, and I learned so many things from him."

Hart became one of the greatest pro wrestling managers of all time after gaining substantial exposure while signed with WWE between 1985 and 1993. Despite his success working under Vince McMahon, the WWE Hall of Famer will forever remember the impact Jarrett had on his career.

"When I came in [to Memphis], he said, 'I want you to be Jimmy Hart,'" Hart added. "He said, 'I just want you to be uptempo. I want you to be you.' He said, 'I'll always give you a little line, maybe what direction we're going in.' But he said, 'I want you to use your own verbiage, do your own interviews and be yourself.' And that's what he let me do."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.