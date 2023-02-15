Tony Khan Says Jeff Jarrett Wants To Wrestle Tonight On AEW Dynamite

Following the loss of longtime wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett just yesterday, Tony Khan spoke on "Busted Open Radio" today and confirmed that Jerry's son, Jeff Jarrett, still wanted to wrestle tonight on "AEW Dynamite."

"Jeff is here in Laredo, Texas today with us," Khan said. "And Jeff has said he wants to wrestle tonight on the show and push forward. And that is such a brave and courageous decision, I think, and we would respect whatever Jeff wants to do." Jarrett was previously scheduled to compete in an eight-man tag on "Dynamite," and it appears the match will go on as advertised.

Khan also spoke about the loss of Jerry Jarrett, calling him "one of the greatest figures ever in this business. ... A visionary and one of the greatest promoters ever." Tributes from around the wrestling world poured out yesterday and today, paying remembrance to the legendary Continental Wrestling Association promoter.

Jarrett will team with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt against Orange Cassidy, the Best Friends, and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn on tonight's show. Last week, "AEW Rampage" went off the air with The Acclaimed and Gunn coming to the rescue of the Best Friends and Danhausen as they were being attacked by Jarrett, Lethal, Singh, and Dutt, setting up the eight-man tag match. The Acclaimed doesn't have much of a history with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, while their opponents have been a tight-knit group for months, giving Jarrett and his partners a possible advantage heading into the bout.