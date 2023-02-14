Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Jerry Jarrett
Pro wrestling lost a true legend of the industry today with the death of Jerry Jarrett.
Along with his mother Christine, Jerry Jarrett put Memphis wrestling on the map as one of the true catalysts for making the territory so hot in the 1970s and 1980s. Along the way, he was responsible for making a number of stars in the business such as Jackie Fargo, Jerry Lawler, Bill Dundee, Dutch Mantell, and his own son Jeff. In addition, talent such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin credited Jarrett for helping them build the proper foundation to get their careers off the ground.
Jarrett was 80 years old, and his contributions are being remembered by friends and colleagues whose lives he impacted over the years.
"I'm hearing reports of my friend and long-time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN," tweeted Mantell. "I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family."
SAD NEWS: I'm hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. pic.twitter.com/CYOguhr5KY
— 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 14, 2023
"So glad we got to all work together on those Memphis shows, was such a great time," replied Evan Husney, executive producer of "Tales From The Territories."
"Sad news hearing the passing of Jerry Jarrett. This man helped me out so much in my career. From training at his farm for the USWA wrestling school to last year him saying he's proud of me for sticking it out," wrote "Cowboy" James Storm.
Sad news hearing the passing of Jerry Jarrett. This man helped me out so much in my career. From training at his farm for the USWA wrestling school to last year him saying he's proud of me for sticking it out. #RipJerry 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u7ELL9sIRw
— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) February 14, 2023
"I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history," tweeted Nick Aldis. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP."
More Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Jerry Jarrett
The outpouring of love, respect, and admiration continued throughout the day as news spread of Jarrett's passing.
"The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett," read the statement from the NWA Twitter account. "A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans."
"So sorry to hear of the passing of Jerry Jarrett," tweeted Scott Armstrong, long-time WWE referee. "He was always a positive influence to my brothers and I as we tried to navigate the wrestling business"
"Rest in Peace Jerry Jarrett," expressed TNA wrestling stalwart Christopher Daniels. "I had such good experiences working with him in early TNA. He told my parents that the AMW-XXX cage match at Turning Point 2004 was one of the best he'd ever seen, which was a compliment that I cherish to this day. My best wishes to Jeff & his family."
"RIP Jerry Jarrett," shared Daniels' former tag partner Frankie Kazarian. "Jerry was essentially my first boss when I signed with TNA in 2003. We had several very nice and funny conversations, one in particular I will never forget. Thank you for all you gave to professional wrestling. My heart goes out to my friend Jeff Jarrett."
RIP Jerry Jarrett. Jerry was essentially my first boss when I signed with TNA in 2003. We had several very nice and funny conversations, one in particular I will never forget. Thank you for all you gave to professional wrestling. My heart goes out to my friend @RealJeffJarrett
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 14, 2023
"Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family," wrote The Honky Tonk Man, adding that Jarrett gave him a break in wrestling that he'll never forget.
"Godspeed, Jerry Jarrett. My heart goes out to his family and friends. What a legacy," said former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Adam Pearce.