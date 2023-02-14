Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Jerry Jarrett

Pro wrestling lost a true legend of the industry today with the death of Jerry Jarrett.

Along with his mother Christine, Jerry Jarrett put Memphis wrestling on the map as one of the true catalysts for making the territory so hot in the 1970s and 1980s. Along the way, he was responsible for making a number of stars in the business such as Jackie Fargo, Jerry Lawler, Bill Dundee, Dutch Mantell, and his own son Jeff. In addition, talent such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin credited Jarrett for helping them build the proper foundation to get their careers off the ground.

Jarrett was 80 years old, and his contributions are being remembered by friends and colleagues whose lives he impacted over the years.

"I'm hearing reports of my friend and long-time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN," tweeted Mantell. "I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family."

"So glad we got to all work together on those Memphis shows, was such a great time," replied Evan Husney, executive producer of "Tales From The Territories."

"Sad news hearing the passing of Jerry Jarrett. This man helped me out so much in my career. From training at his farm for the USWA wrestling school to last year him saying he's proud of me for sticking it out," wrote "Cowboy" James Storm.

"I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history," tweeted Nick Aldis. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP."