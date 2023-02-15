Santino Marella Addresses Possible Return To In-Ring Action

Santino Marella recently stepped into a new role in Impact Wrestling as on-screen authority figure following Bully Ray's attack on Impact Wrestling executive Scott D'Amore. While wrestling fans were excited to see the former WWE Intercontinental Champion back on TV, some have wondered whether he will wrestle for the promotion.

In an interview with "METRO," Marella revealed if he is cleared to compete and what he did when he was younger that affected him long term from a physical standpoint.

"I can wrestle a little bit. I can't wrestle a full time schedule. I think my body's a little too beaten up," said Marella, 48. "I was already pretty beaten up because I had a full judo career from the age of nine right through university. Judo's pretty hard on the body, as well as amateur wrestling, football, that kind of stuff."

Marella went on to have a memorable run in WWE, winning gold on multiple occasions and setting the record for the shortest amount of time in a Royal Rumble match. He achieved his success with the company despite having physical limitations. Marella opened up about injuries he had when he originally made his way to WWE.

"I showed up and my neck was already bothering me a little bit, I already had knee surgeries and that kind of stuff," Marella said. "So, long story short, I can wrestle here and there. I'll pay the price in the few days following the match in terms of stiffness, whether it's in my neck or my back."