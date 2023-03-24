Impact Knockouts Champ Mickie James Pulled From Sacrifice Due To Injury

Impact Wrestling announced Thursday night via Twitter that Knockouts World Champion Mickie James has suffered an undisclosed injury. The injury news comes on the heels of her match on the March 23 edition of "Impact on AXS TV," where she and Tommy Dreamer lost to Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich.

"Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice," the promotion announced.

James was originally scheduled to defend her title against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice on Friday. During Thursday night's episode of "Impact on AXS TV," after James' match, Grace came out to help save James from being thrown through a table by Bully Ray. Grace did stop him, but she also accidentally speared James instead of her intended victim.

James has been the Knockouts World Champion since she defeated Grace at the Impact's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January. One of her most recent title defenses was against Gisele Shaw. James is in her fifth reign.

As of this writing, James has yet to comment on her injury nor as her former Sacrifice opponent. Bully Ray, on the other hand, replied to Impact's tweet with a video of him choking James and body slamming her from Thursday's episode, with the caption, "I take full responsibility."

Sacrifice is being held in London, Ontario, Canada. Other matches include a six-man tag team match that includes the Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Dreamer versus Bully Ray, and an Impact World Tag Team Title match between the champions, Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Ace Austin, and Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito.