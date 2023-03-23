Impact Wrestling Results (03/23): Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich Vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on March 23, 2023!

Headlining this week's episode will be Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich teaming up to take on Tommy Dreamer and Knockouts World Champion Mickie James in a mixed tag team match. Bully and Dreamer have been at odds for months and are slated to face off in a "Busted Open" match on Friday at Sacrifice. Meanwhile, James recently defeated Slamovich at No Surrender, but Slamovich has formed an alliance with Bully anyway to seek revenge.

In a six-man tag bout, The Design (sans Sami Callihan) will take on Time Machine's Kushida and Motor City Machine Guns. This will serve as another warm up for Time Machine just 24 hours before they take on Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian at Sacrifice. Callihan may prove pivotal at ringside as his initiation into The Design continues.

Deonna Purrazzo is set to compete in singles action against Savannah Evans as a precursor to her rematch against Gisele Shaw on Friday. Purrazzo and Evans brawled at ringside last week during Jai Vidal's match with Johnny Swinger.

Additionally, Moose and Brian Myers will join forces to take on the dynamic duo of Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango. Hendry has had his hands full with both Moose and Myers in recent months and is set to defend the Digital Media title against Myers at Sacrifice.

