Impact Wrestling Results (04/20): Maclin's Changing Of The Guard, Digital Media Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on April 20, 2023!

Hot off the heels of Impact Rebellion on Sunday, Steve Maclin will host a "Changing of the Guard" ceremony to celebrate his first Impact World Championship win. Maclin defeated KUSHIDA in Toronto for the vacant title after Josh Alexander was pulled from the card due to a triceps injury. We also know that Nick Aldis will appear in some capacity after he confronted Maclin following the world title bout and subsequent attack against Impact President Scott D'Amore.

After competing in a four-on-three tag match at Rebellion, Joe Hendry will defend his Digital Media Championship tonight against the up and coming Sheldon Jean. We will also see former opponents Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey, and Jonathan Gresham attempt to join forces when they battle Time Machine in a six-man tag bout.

Following their participation in the 10-person Hardcore War match, Moose will take on Yuya Uemura in singles competition. Uemura was part of the winning team on Sunday when Tommy Dreamer pinned Bully Ray to settle their extended rivalry. Another extension of Hardcore War will see Frankie Kazarian take on The Good Hands in a two-on-one match tonight. When The Good Hands attempted to interfere in Hardcore War, their plans were thwarted by Kazarian's impressive cutter on John Skyler off the apron and through two ringside tables.

