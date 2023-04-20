Impact Wrestling Results (04/20): Maclin's Changing Of The Guard, Digital Media Title Match
Hot off the heels of Impact Rebellion on Sunday, Steve Maclin will host a "Changing of the Guard" ceremony to celebrate his first Impact World Championship win. Maclin defeated KUSHIDA in Toronto for the vacant title after Josh Alexander was pulled from the card due to a triceps injury. We also know that Nick Aldis will appear in some capacity after he confronted Maclin following the world title bout and subsequent attack against Impact President Scott D'Amore.
After competing in a four-on-three tag match at Rebellion, Joe Hendry will defend his Digital Media Championship tonight against the up and coming Sheldon Jean. We will also see former opponents Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey, and Jonathan Gresham attempt to join forces when they battle Time Machine in a six-man tag bout.
Following their participation in the 10-person Hardcore War match, Moose will take on Yuya Uemura in singles competition. Uemura was part of the winning team on Sunday when Tommy Dreamer pinned Bully Ray to settle their extended rivalry. Another extension of Hardcore War will see Frankie Kazarian take on The Good Hands in a two-on-one match tonight. When The Good Hands attempted to interfere in Hardcore War, their plans were thwarted by Kazarian's impressive cutter on John Skyler off the apron and through two ringside tables.
Time Machine vs. Miguel, Bailey & Gresham
Shelley and Gresham kick off the six-man tag match with lock ups. Sabin and Bailey come in next. Kushida comes in and locks up the arm but only for a moment as Trey tags in. Trey quickly works around the ring but gets stopped by a kick to the arm. Sabin comes in with an arm lock before tagging Shelley. Time Machine takes turns twisting Trey's arm around until Trey rakes Kushida. Bailey comes back in but he gets triple teamed as well. Sabin continues working the left arm.
Shelley returns with chops and more arm locks. Trey accidentally distracts the ref while Sabin sneaks in attacks on Bailey. Kushida and Bailey kick each other before Sabin dives out on Miguel and Gresham. After the break, Bailey is back to getting decimated by Time Machine. Bailey kicks Shelley several times to finally tag Gresham, who gets in a shoving match with Kushida. Gresham attempts a few pinfalls, Shelley breaks the last one. Gresham battles both Kushida and Shelley while the ref deals with Trey.
Kushida kicks out of a bridging suplex. Sabin accidentally kicks Shelley when Gresham ducks. Trey shoves Bailey and then dives out. Kushida hits him from behind before Bailey sends him out. Bailey moonsaults off the ropes to take out the field. Gresham wraps around Kushida, but Trey tags in and unloads on Kushida. Kushida droops Trey into a Hoverboard Lock as MCMG take out Bailey and Gresham. Trey puts his foot on the bottom rope.
After another break, Kushida is still picking Trey apart, but Trey comes back with an uppercut and boot in the corner. Sabin missile dropkicks Trey before breaking out in a punching fest with Bailey. Bailey gets a cover, chest kick, and knees to the chest. Tornado Kick doesn't connect, Trey gets the tag. MCMG prevent Trey from making a tag and then he eats a triple kick. Bailey hits Ultimo Weapon on a standing Sabin, who was holding Trey. Shelley trips Bailey. Action breaks down in the ring while the ref checks on Sabin. Trey gets triple teamed. Sabin cradleshocks Trey for the win.
Winners: Time Machine
Backstage, Gia Miller interviews Santino Marella. He says he might get in the ring from time to time, but justice was served at Rebellion. Alisha interrupts and asks what he's gonna do about PCO. He informs her that she has a match coming up. Swinger and Dice walk up trying to get a match booked.
A vignette for Deonna Purrazzo airs as the new Knockouts Champion.
Alisha Edwards vs. Tara Rising
Alisha does back elbows in the corner to Tara before chopping her chest. Alisha throws Tara into another corner. She runs at her but gets kicked. Tara is clotheslined and then tossed out of the ring. Alisha runs Tara into the apron several times. Back inside, Alisha hits a face buster for the win.
Winner: Alisha Edwards
Post-match, Jody Threat runs down to the make the save when Alisha tried attacking Tara after the bell. Alisha retreated up the ramp as Jody stared her down.
Backstage, Threat checks on Rising and says not to let anyone push her around like that. Jody says she'll take care of Alisha.
Moose vs. Yuya Uemura
Brian Myers and Bhupinder Gujjar are at ringside. Moose runs Yuya into the corner right out the gate. Yuya tries a few arm drags but gets stopped by Moose's strength. Yuya finally hits an arm drag and then sends Moose out of the ring. Yuya hits two sliding dropkicks. Myers takes a crossbody on the outside before Moose hits a powerbomb on the floor. Back inside, Moose pulls his hair and then ragdolls him. Moose continues to pick Yuya apart in the ropes. Yuya fires back with face slaps. Myers tries to trip him, allowing Moose to pump kick him off the apron.
Yuya returns with a strikes and a big shoulder tackle. Yuya back elbows out of the corner and then nails a bulldog. Moose hip tosses Yuya off of him but then Yuya hits a German suplex, cover. Moose tosses Yuya off the top rope. Yuya gets back up and hits a double underhook from the top rope, nearfall. Myers tries to distract the ref. Yuya goes back up top and connects with a huge crossbody. Myers gets on the apron and then Gujjar takes him down. Yuya rolls Moose up out of the corner, nearfall. Yuya gets dropped on the top rope and then speared. Moose covers for the three.
Winner: Moose
Jimmy Jacobs interviews Nick Aldis
Aldis thanks the fans for their support. He runs down how Impact got him his start. He was here for six years and forged through the fire until he won the world title. He set the standard for what it means to be a world champion elsewhere and now he's back with his sights set on the gold. Aldis asks Maclin if he understands what he holds. He warns Maclin that he's ready to pounce and will usher in a new (old) era. Aldis says he won't be attending Maclin's ceremony tonight, but he will be matching.