Impact Rebellion Live Coverage (04/16): Maclin Vs. KUSHIDA, Purrazzo Vs. Grace

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Rebellion on April 16, 2023!

For the first time in Impact Wrestling's history, two new world champions are guaranteed to be crowned. In the wake of Josh Alexander's triceps injury, Steve Maclin and KUSHIDA will battle it out to determine who will become Impact World Champion for the first time in their respective careers. Meanwhile, due to Mickie James not being cleared to compete, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo will renew their rivalry for the vacant Knockouts World Championship as each woman is looking to claim her third title reign.

Elsewhere on the card, Ace Austin and Chris Bey will defend their Impact World Tag Team Championship against Motor City Machine Guns in a thrilling Ultimate X match. Trey Miguel is tasked with defending his X-Division Championship in a three-way elimination match against Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham.

Other gimmick matches booked for the Toronto card include Eddie Edwards and PCO meeting in a Last Rites (aka Casket) match. Tommy Dreamer will lead his team of Frankie Kazarian, Killer Kelly, Yuya Uemura, and Bhupinder Gujjar against Bully Ray, Masha Slamovich, Moose, Brian Myers, and Kenny King in a 10-person Hardcore War match where weapons will be guaranteed.

Santino Marella returns to pay-per-view as he teams with Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango to take on The Design. On the Countdown pre-show, The Death Dollz will challenge The Coven for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Plus, Heath and Rhino will face Champagne Singh and Shera.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.