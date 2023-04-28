Mercedes Mone Spotted In Chicago Ahead Of Impact Taping Set To Feature Trinity Fatu

Trinity Fatu (formerly known as Naomi in WWE) is all but confirmed to be making her Impact Wrestling debut at the company's TV tapings tonight in Chicago. Additionally, PWInsider Elite now reports that Mercedes Moné, who was just in Japan a few days ago, has also been spotted in Chicago ahead of Fatu's anticipated debut.

Regarding Moné's potential involvement at the tapings, Impact sources reportedly denied that the former IWGP Women's Champion would appear. This seems to indicate that she is merely in town to support Fatu, who has traveled around the globe in recent months to witness Moné's major post-WWE moments.

Moné just lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani on April 23 at STARDOM's All Star Grand Queendom event. Her initial Bushiroad deal was reportedly set to expire that day, but it has since been reported that her deal has been extended in some capacity. We at least know that Moné will compete on May 21 at NJPW Resurgence in Long Beach, California, in a one-night, four-women tournament to crown the first NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.

Regarding Fatu, Impact teased earlier this week that Friday's taping would include a "major surprise." PWInsider was the first to report that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion was the one who would be making her debut to kick off a run with the company rather than just a one-off appearance. What is taped tonight is slated to air on Thursday, May 4, and will be Fatu's first televised wrestling appearance since walking out of WWE last May over a creative dispute.