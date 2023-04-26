Trinity Fatu, FKA Naomi In WWE, Reportedly Set To Make Impact Debut

With Mercedes Moné making waves in Japan with STARDOM and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, many have wondered what the future holds for her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship-winning partner Trinity Fatu (formerly known as Naomi in WWE).

PWInsider Elite is reporting that Trinity Fatu will debut for Impact Wrestling during this weekend's taping in Cicero, Illinois, just across the border from Chicago. Impact had been teasing a big surprise for the tapings at Cicero Stadium, and it appears that surprise is Fatu. Not set to be just a one-off surprise appearance, the report states that this will mark the start of the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion's tenure with the promotion. There is no information on the length of her deal with the promotion.

The debut will mark her first appearance on a wrestling program since she and Moné walked out of WWE in May 2022, abandoning their women's tag team titles out of frustration over the creative direction of the women's tag division. There had been talk of Fatu joining her husband Jimmy Uso in the popular Bloodline faction, but nothing has come of those rumors. Fatu confirmed late last month on Instagram that she was completely finished with WWE.

Fatu's partner Mercedes Moné debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in January, also wrestling for NJPW's sister promotion STARDOM as the IWGP Women's Champion. Moné recently lost her title and has demanded a rematch in Long Beach, California at NJPW Resurgence. She recently signed an extension with the companies, which are both owned by Bushiroad.