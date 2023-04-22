Trinity Fatu Bluntly Denies Reports She Was Too Expensive For STARDOM

Trinity Fatu remains out of the spotlight and out of the ring at present, but according to her it's not for the reasons Dave Meltzer recently reported. In Friday's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Meltzer wrote that Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, had too high of an asking price to work under the Bushiiroad banner, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM. Meltzer reported that Bushiiroad has had to do a "tightening of the belt" of sorts as it continues to feel the financial effects of the global pandemic, and that STARDOM didn't move forward with trying to secure Fatu as a result.

Fatu, however, was extremely straight forward in her Instagram story response, as she did a screen shot of Meltzer's report and wrote in big bold letters "NOT TRUE" across it ((H/T to WrestlingNews.co for preserving the image). Fatu and now IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone famously walked out of "WWE Raw" nearly a year ago, as both were creatively dissatisfied with how they were being positioned in the company.

Speculation began that Fatu would be joining Mone in the Bushiiroad mix following her debut, especially because the former Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom. However, she has yet to make an appearance on any pro wrestling program since WWE, outside of being seen ringside for ROH Supercard of Honor. Fatu recently did make news when she pulled her trademark filing for the name "Trinity Starr," which many assumed to be her new ring name outside of WWE.