Earlier today Impact Knockouts star Jordynne Grace competed in the World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) in Georgia. Grace broke three state and national records (squat, bench press, and deadlift) in her 165 lbs. weight class.

“Made weight. Broke all three state AND national records for all three lifts. 1st place AND best overall lifter,” Grace wrote. “Thank you so much for all the support. I love you all so much. This is just the beginning.”

Grace’s tag partner, Rachael Ellering traveled six hours to watch the competition and document how Grace performed, as seen in the tweets below.

“So proud of you @JordynneGrace! You’ve worked so hard for this,” Ellering wrote in one of her tweets.

Weighed in at 161.8 to qualify for the 165 weight class – LET'S GOOOO! 💪🏼

Made weight. ✅

Broke all three state AND national records for all three lifts. ✅

1st place AND best overall lifter. ✅ Thank you so much for all the support. I love you all so much.

This is just the beginning.

Focused. Her quads are giving me life 🙌

On to the bench press! Her opener was 200 lbs and it was CAKE! She's unreal, you guys!

HOW IS SHE REAL?!?! Her first deadlift broke a state record and I broke a blood vessel in my hand clapping so hard. We are both living our best lives! THATS MY PARTNER

THATS MY FRIEND