Earlier today Impact Knockouts star Jordynne Grace competed in the World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) in Georgia. Grace broke three state and national records (squat, bench press, and deadlift) in her 165 lbs. weight class.

“Made weight. Broke all three state AND national records for all three lifts. 1st place AND best overall lifter,” Grace wrote. “Thank you so much for all the support. I love you all so much. This is just the beginning.”

Grace’s tag partner, Rachael Ellering traveled six hours to watch the competition and document how Grace performed, as seen in the tweets below.

“So proud of you @JordynneGrace! You’ve worked so hard for this,” Ellering wrote in one of her tweets.