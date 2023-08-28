Jordynne Grace Set To Return To Impact Wrestling At Victory Road

Former Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has announced that she will be returning to Impact Wrestling soon.

Grace posted a video on social media with the caption, "12 days until I'm home." The video began with her training and concluded with the announcement that she would be making her return to Impact television at the Victory Road show on September 8, 2023. The show will be held at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

The 27-year-old's contract with Impact expired back in May as she reportedly shifted her focus to working on other projects. Impact has yet to announce if "The Juggernaut" has signed a new deal with the company.

Grace's first run with the company began in 2018 and ended earlier this year. In her five-year spell with the company, she won many titles and became one of the top stars of the Knockouts division.

Since her exit from Impact, Grace hasn't featured in any other pro wrestling promotion, with her last match coming in Impact against Deonna Purrazzo on the Under Siege show in May. Before leaving the company, the two-time Knockouts Champion expressed her desire to face Trinity Fatu — who was crowned Knockouts Champion last month at Slammiversary — as well as WWE star Rhea Ripley. She also said that she has tried to persuade Impact legend Gail Kim to come out of retirement and face her.

Grace, who is the first and only Impact Knockouts Triple Crown champion, revealed earlier this year that she doesn't plan on staying in pro wrestling for a long time, stating that she wants to retire before she sustains a major injury. Her upcoming return at Victory Road could perhaps be her final hurrah in pro wrestling.