Former Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace Reportedly Leaving Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select is reporting that Jordynne Grace's contract with Impact Wrestling has expired. For the time being, the former two-time Impact Knockouts World Champion is planning on taking some time off to work on other projects. Fightful had previously reported that Grace's Impact contract would likely expire this month after an extension due to injury, and she is now officially a free agent.

Friday night at Impact Under Siege, Grace had a chance to dethrone Deonna Purrazzo for the title one last time. Not only did she lose the bout, but due to the added stipulation, she is now unable to challenge for the championship again for as long as Purrazzo reigns.

That said, the 27-year-old isn't saying goodbye to professional wrestling forever, telling Fightful "I'll be back somewhere at some point."