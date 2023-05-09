Jordynne Grace Wants To Retire Before Getting Injured, Might Spend Career In Impact

Professional wrestling harbors an inherent risk of injury, so it's only natural for most performers to take extra precautions when it comes to their health. For Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace, this risk remains at the forefront of her mind.

During a recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, the 27-year-old revealed that she plans to hang up her boots before she encounters any significant health issues. "I'd like to retire from in-ring action before I get seriously injured," Grace said. "I don't know when that's going to be. I guess no one can foresee that, but eventually, I would like to be a writer or an agent or something. There's not a lot of female agents or writers [out there]."

While Grace's healthy standing indicates she doesn't plan to stop wrestling anytime soon, there have been questions surrounding her future with Impact Wrestling, as her current deal likely ended in March, per a previous report from "Fightful Select." Grace, though, stated that she is happy with her position in the company and could see herself spending the rest of her career there, but added that she's not ruling out the possibility of moving elsewhere just yet though.

Later this month, she will have an opportunity to regain the Knockouts Championship as she challenges "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo for the title at Under Siege on Friday, May 26. Unfortunately for Grace, the title match comes with an additional stipulation. If she fails to capture the Knockouts Championship, she will be barred from challenging for the championship for as long as Purrazzo is the titleholder.