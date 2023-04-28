Knockouts Championship Rematch Set For Impact Under Siege

Following her successful Impact Knockouts Championship defense against Taylor Wilde during the April 27 episode of "Impact on AXS TV," current champion Deonna Purrazzo got some help from an old foe in the show's closing moments. That foe also happened to be her Rebellion opponent two weeks back, Jordynne Grace. Now it's been made official that at Under Siege on May 26, Purrazzo will put her championship on the line in a rematch against Grace with one stipulation.

If Grace is unable to win that evening, she'll be unable to challenge for the Knockouts Championship so long as Purrazzo holds it.