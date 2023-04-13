Mickie James Reveals If She Will Defend Impact Knockouts Title At Rebellion

As Josh Alexander's historic Impact World Championship reign came to an end due to a torn triceps, many held out hope that the Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James, would be able to carry forward in light of her, less serious, rib injury. Unfortunately, it's been confirmed that James has suffered the same fate.

During Thursday's edition of "Impact on AXS TV," James closed out the show with an empty arena promo as her potential challengers, Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace, watched on a backstage monitor. With Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view just three days away, James stated she needed to do what was right, not only for the locker room or the championship but for the business as well. James informed viewers that, after speaking with her doctor, she would not be cleared to defend her Knockouts Championship this Sunday. As a result, James officially vacated the title, concluding her reign at 90 days. Upon her exit from the ring, James left the title belt, and her signature cowboy hat, behind.

With James forced to withdraw from the impending Knockouts Championship match, Purrazzo and Grace will now battle one-on-one to crown a new champion. For Grace, this will serve as her first title opportunity since she lost the gold to James at Hard To Kill in January. For Purrazzo, it will mark her first Knockouts Title shot since last July, when Grace successfully retained against Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering at the Ric Flair's Last Match event. Prior to Rebellion, Grace and Purrazzo's last singles contest occurred in August 2020, as "The Virtousa" outlasted Grace in a 30-minute Iron Woman Match.