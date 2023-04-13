Impact Wrestling Results (04/13): Rebellion Go-Home Show, King Vs. Kazarian

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on April 13, 2023!

We're just days away from Impact Rebellion on Sunday and the biggest question that remains is: Will Mickie James be cleared to defend her Knockouts World Championship in a three-way match? James will reveal her status tonight, which will also affect the fate of both Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo, who are scheduled to compete for the title regardless of her status.

Rebellion will also feature a 10-man Hardcore War as Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will each lead teams in an effort to settle their ongoing rivalry. Tonight, Frankie Kazarian from Team Dreamer and Kenny King from Team Bully will meet in a singles match to determine which team will earn the entrant advantage on Sunday.

Two Knockouts matches are advertised as Tasha Steelz returns to competition to take on Gisele Shaw in their first singles match. Additionally, Taylor Wilde will battle Jessicka just days before their respective teams meet in a Knockouts World Tag Team Championship rematch at Rebellion.

In another pay-per-view preview, The Design's Sami Callihan and Angels will take on the duo of Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry. On Sunday, Santino Marella will join the babyface side as he returns to the ring for his first televised match in nearly a decade. Will The Design be able to win the mind games tonight? Or will Callihan fall short again in his initiation process?

