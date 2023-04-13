Impact Wrestling Results (04/13): Rebellion Go-Home Show, King Vs. Kazarian
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on April 13, 2023!
We're just days away from Impact Rebellion on Sunday and the biggest question that remains is: Will Mickie James be cleared to defend her Knockouts World Championship in a three-way match? James will reveal her status tonight, which will also affect the fate of both Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo, who are scheduled to compete for the title regardless of her status.
Rebellion will also feature a 10-man Hardcore War as Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will each lead teams in an effort to settle their ongoing rivalry. Tonight, Frankie Kazarian from Team Dreamer and Kenny King from Team Bully will meet in a singles match to determine which team will earn the entrant advantage on Sunday.
Two Knockouts matches are advertised as Tasha Steelz returns to competition to take on Gisele Shaw in their first singles match. Additionally, Taylor Wilde will battle Jessicka just days before their respective teams meet in a Knockouts World Tag Team Championship rematch at Rebellion.
In another pay-per-view preview, The Design's Sami Callihan and Angels will take on the duo of Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry. On Sunday, Santino Marella will join the babyface side as he returns to the ring for his first televised match in nearly a decade. Will The Design be able to win the mind games tonight? Or will Callihan fall short again in his initiation process?
Hardcore War Advantage: Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian
Kaz attempts to control the pace out the start with a number of offensive maneuvers. King gets out of a foot hold and sends Kaz through the ropes. Kaz comes back in but gets dropped onto the ropes. King attempts a pinfall. Kazarian gets tripped to the mat but he reaches the ropes before King can apply a hold. Kaz is put in the ropes as Bully yells in his face. King gets Kaz trapped in a camel clutch. Kaz works his way out and tries a roll up.
King takes Kaz back down with a high knee. Kaz gets to his feet and lands a dropkick, followed by a leg drop off the ropes. King backs Kaz into the corner to escape a potential chicken wing. King rolls him up out of the corner. King lands a Tiger Driver for another nearfall. Kaz flies back in the ring with a slingshot cutter, nearfall. Action breaks down outside with the other team members. King tries a roll up but then gets trapped in a chicken wing. Brian Myers distracts the ref and then Moose spears Kaz. King covers for the three.
Winner: Kenny King
Everyone brawls in the ring, Myers uses a chain against Dreamer. Team Bully (plus Myers and Moose) stand tall over the babyfaces.
We see footage from earlier as Steve Maclin interrupted the Canadian anthem. Maclin cuts a promo and Kushida eventually interrupts. They brawl in the ring and Maclin tries to use a chair but security holds him back briefly. Kushida kicks Maclin off the apron before Maclin retreats.