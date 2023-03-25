Impact Reveals Plan For Knockouts Title After Mickie James Injury

Impact Wrestling was hit with some bad luck the day before Sacrifice on Friday night when it was announced that Knockouts World Champion Mickie James would be unable to compete due to injury. James has released an update since then.

Sitting down with Santino Marella and Gia Miller backstage, James confirmed that not only was she not cleared to compete Friday night, but she'll also have to miss Multiverse United — the show between NJPW and Impact Wrestling — scheduled for Thursday, March 30. That said, the Knockouts World Champion has her sights (and hopes) set on Impact's Rebellion, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 16. Still, what would that mean for Jordynne Grace, who was supposed to take on James at Sacrifice?

Marella announced that Grace, despite missing out on her title shot Friday night, will instead take on the winner of the scheduled match at Multiverse United between Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Miyu Yamashita at Rebellion. Initially, the match at Multiverse United was slated to be a Fatal Four-Way bout with James defending her championship. Now, if she is cleared for Rebellion, she'll put her title on the line in a Triple Threat match. And if she's not?

"I want to be cleared for Rebellion, I really do," James stated. "But Impact Wrestling deserves a fighting Knockouts World Champion. That locker room deserves a Knockouts World Champion. So I will be at Rebellion one way or the other. Either I will be defending this championship with everything that I have, or I will honorably pass over this championship to the woman that wins that match."