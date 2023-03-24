Impact Sacrifice Live Coverage (03/24): Busted Open Match, Bullet Club In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of Impact Wrestling: Sacrifice on March 24, 2023!

Headlining this year's Sacrifice event will be a six-man tag team match pitting unlikely teammates Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian up against Time Machine's Kushida and Motor City Machine Guns. Maclin is replacing Josh Alexander, who is now out indefinitely following a torn triceps. As a result, Alexander vacated the Impact World Championship, leaving Maclin and Kushida to battle at Rebellion on April 16 to crown the new titleholder.

Impact's first ever "Busted Open" match will go down as Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer look to settle their decades-long rivalry in the ring yet again. The two sat down at No Surrender last month for a live "Busted Open Radio" interview with Dave LaGreca, however Bully made things go south when he threw coffee in Dreamer's eyes.

Another grudge match will see Deonna Purrazzo take on Gisele Shaw after Shaw scored a big win over "The Virtuosa" at No Surrender with help from Savannah Evans. We will also hear a status update on Knockouts World Champion Mickie James as Impact announced Thursday that she will not able to defend against Jordynne Grace as scheduled due to injury.

Lince Dorado will make his Impact debut when he challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship. Another singles title match will see Brian Myers challenge Joe Hendry for the Digital Media Championship. Meanwhile, Ace Austin and Chris Bey will defend the Impact Tag Team titles against TMDK.

Rounding out the card is Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey in a rematch from No Surrender, plus Kenny King vs. PCO.

***

Countdown: Eddie Edwards def. Bhupinder Gujjar

Countdown: Rosemary def. KiLynn King

