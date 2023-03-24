Impact Sacrifice Live Coverage (03/24): Busted Open Match, Bullet Club In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of Impact Wrestling: Sacrifice on March 24, 2023!
Headlining this year's Sacrifice event will be a six-man tag team match pitting unlikely teammates Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian up against Time Machine's Kushida and Motor City Machine Guns. Maclin is replacing Josh Alexander, who is now out indefinitely following a torn triceps. As a result, Alexander vacated the Impact World Championship, leaving Maclin and Kushida to battle at Rebellion on April 16 to crown the new titleholder.
Impact's first ever "Busted Open" match will go down as Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer look to settle their decades-long rivalry in the ring yet again. The two sat down at No Surrender last month for a live "Busted Open Radio" interview with Dave LaGreca, however Bully made things go south when he threw coffee in Dreamer's eyes.
Another grudge match will see Deonna Purrazzo take on Gisele Shaw after Shaw scored a big win over "The Virtuosa" at No Surrender with help from Savannah Evans. We will also hear a status update on Knockouts World Champion Mickie James as Impact announced Thursday that she will not able to defend against Jordynne Grace as scheduled due to injury.
Lince Dorado will make his Impact debut when he challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship. Another singles title match will see Brian Myers challenge Joe Hendry for the Digital Media Championship. Meanwhile, Ace Austin and Chris Bey will defend the Impact Tag Team titles against TMDK.
Rounding out the card is Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey in a rematch from No Surrender, plus Kenny King vs. PCO.
***
Countdown: Eddie Edwards def. Bhupinder Gujjar
Countdown: Rosemary def. KiLynn King
Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
They start off quickly, running around each other and trading offense. They roll to the outside locked up and then split on the floor. Gresham is leaning heel and picks Bailey apart while remaining cocky. Bailey is able to get back to his feet and tries a headlock but gets his left arm twisted. Gresham tries stretching Bailey's foot, but he reaches the bottom rope to break it. Gresham couldn't untangle it at first and Bailey gets frustrated.
Bailey unloads with kicks and then boots Gresham out of the ring. Bailey moonsaults out onto him. Back inside, Bailey chops Gresham and then gets tripped to the mat. Gresham slams Bailey's left leg into the mat several times to show his aggression. Gresham continues working the left ankle until Bailey kicked his way free. Gresham floats back into an ankle lock. Bailey breaks free and lands a shooting star press for a nearfall.
Bailey delivers more kicks until Gresham wipes out the left leg again. The crowd chants "this is awesome" as they rise to their feet. Bailey kicks Gresham's legs, but Gresham counters with a figure four. Bailey tries to keep his shoulders up before rolling to the bottom rope. Out on the apron, Gresham drives Bailey's left knee into the apron. Back inside they trade kicks before Bailey does the tornado kick. Gresham dodges Ultimo Weapon. Bailey locks Gresham in a leg lock and Gresham quickly taps.
Winner: Mike Bailey
Gia Miller interviews Brian Myers backstage. Moose walks up and says he's going to help Myers beat Hendry tonight. Santino walks up and declares Moose if forbidden from ringside.
Digital Media Title: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Brian Myers
Hendry cuts a promo before the match regarding Myers and Moose.
Hendry hip tosses Myers a couple times to start. Myers rolls out to recover. Hendry chases after and body slams Myers on the floor. Back inside, Myers flatlines Hendry and applies a headlock. Myers attempts covers before digging his knee into Hendry's back. Hendry gets back to his feet and clotheslines Myers before doing a fallaway slam. Hendry hits a cutter off the ropes for a two count. Myers comes back with an implant DDT for a cover. Myers connects with a spear for another nearfall. Hendry catches Myers with a cutter and then hits Standing Ovation for the three.
Winner: Joe Hendry (c)
Mickie James announcement
Mickie James sits down with Santino and Gia Miller backstage. Mickie said she is not cleared to compete tonight or at Multiverse United. Mickie says she hopes she can compete at Rebellion. However, Jordynne Grace will face the winner of the Multiverse United match at Rebellion for the title. If Mickie is cleared by then, the match will be a three-way with Mickie defending.