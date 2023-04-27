Impact Wrestling Results (04/27): Deonna Purrazzo Defends Against Taylor Wilde

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on April 27, 2023!

This week's episode of "Impact" will be anchored by a pair of must-see Knockouts matches as Deonna Purrazzo will defend her newly-won Knockouts World Championship against Taylor Wilde for the first time ever. This came after The Coven read Tarot cards last week and Wilde voiced her opinion about the new leader of the Knockouts division. The two crossed paths in a four-way contender's match earlier this year at Hard to Kill, otherwise they've never had a proper singles match until tonight.

Additionally, Jordynne Grace will take on Masha Slamovich in a renewal of their rivalry that highlighted the last quarter of 2022. Grace became the first woman to officially beat Slamovich (while a contracted member of the roster) at Bound For Glory in October. The two rematched the following month in a Last Knockout Standing bout, but Grace proved to be victorious then as well to retain the Knockouts title she held at the time. Whoever wins tonight may be next in line to challenge "The Virtuosa" or even Wilde.

Rounding out the announced lineup is Ace Austin and Chris Bey taking on The Design's Angels and Kon in a non-title match. The Design will be looking for their own redemption after suffering a loss at Rebellion thanks to Sami Callihan turning their backs on the trio. Meanwhile, Ace and Bey are riding on a high after retaining against Motor City Machine Guns in an Ultimate X match.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.