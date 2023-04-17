Big Update On Jordynne Grace's Impact Wrestling Contract Status Following Rebellion

Jordynne Grace has become one of the franchise faces of Impact Wrestling over the years, but her future in the company appears undecided.

Fightful Select is reporting that Grace's contract with Impact likely expired in March, unless time was added due to an extension or injury, which would make Grace a free agent this month. Grace was last seen in Impact at their Rebellion PPV this past weekend, where she lost in the main event to Deonna Purrazzo in a match for the vacant Impact Knockouts Championship. According to the report, Impact is hoping to re-sign Grace. Her opponent Purrazzo has already signed an extension with Impact that will see her close out the year with the promotion.

Grace initially signed with Impact in 2019, after initially signing a contract in 2018 that was never finalized. Grace's signing coincided with WWE securing independent talent to long term deals, as well as the birth of All Elite Wrestling, both of which were reportedly factored into Grace receiving a raise. Grace then signed a two-year contract extension in March of 2021, which came to an end earlier this year.

The proverbial ball is in Grace's court, as the former Knockouts Champion has reportedly become a "millionaire" via her exclusive content site and has also been competing in bodybuilding competitions. She recently said that she hopes to become the first professional wrestler to compete in the famed Arnold Classic, a bodybuilding competition named for legendary bodybuilder, actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.