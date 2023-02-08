Backstage News On When Deonna Purrazzo Will Become Free Agent

Since she joined Impact Wrestling in 2020, Deonna Purrazzo has arguably been the top star of the Knockouts Division, winning the Knockouts Championship twice, the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green, and even the ROH Women's Championship and AAA Reina de Reinas Championship in between. And for at least the next year, "The Virtuosa" will continue to be the standard of the division.

Fightful Select reports that Impact has exercised a one-year option on Purrazzo's contract, keeping her with the promotion for the rest of 2023. It was noted that the contract was initially scheduled to end with 2022, but certain terms of Purrazzo's deal had been altered in 2021, giving Impact the option to extend Purrazzo's deal an extra year. Ultimately, picking up the option proved to be a no-brainer for the promotion. As such, Purrazzo, who began her Impact career, and even won the Knockouts Championship prior to signing a long-term deal, will now officially become a free agent on January 1, 2024. Talents from many organizations had asked Fightful about Purrazzo's free agent status prior to her option being extended, and it's expected that the 28-year-old will draw heavy interest from several major companies.

Purrazzo has experience with both AEW and WWE, having worked in the latter promotion from 2018-2020, before being one of the many talents released during the COVID-19 pandemic. Purrazzo has since been critical of her WWE experience, where she only wrestled 16 televised matches during her run. With AEW, she would appear on one episode of "Dynamite" in April 2022, ultimately losing to Mercedes Martinez in an ROH Womens' Championship unification match.