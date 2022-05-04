Current ROH Women’s World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to preview her debut match on AEW Dynamite tonight.

The Virtuosa will take on interim ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez to determine who will be the official title holder moving forward. Purrazzo revealed her state of mind heading into tonight’s show.

“I’ve kind of been a little jittery all week,” Deonna said. “I feel like I do always get butterflies and I don’t particularly sleep well before big things like this, whether it’s our IMPACT pay-per-views or tonight on Dynamite. I’m a little anxious. I just want to get the day started, and I want to get there. I’m walking into new territory. I don’t know a lot of these people at AEW, or I haven’t seen them in years. It’s gonna be like getting back in my groove in this new place with some new and familiar people, but I’m like a newbie here.”

Deonna Purrazzo’s career has skyrocketed since she was released by WWE in April 2020. The Virtuosa has won a number of championship’s including the IMPACT Knockouts Championship and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. She revealed her gratitude towards IMPACT Wrestling for giving her a chance during the pandemic.

“I was talking a bit about this last night,” Purrazzo said. “The new round of [WWE] releases and how, but not to compare because everyone’s situation is different, but that first round that I was in, there was a pandemic and there wasn’t independent wrestling happening, and there wasn’t companies necessarily hiring a lot of people. It was just a very weird period for everybody.

“I was really able to thrive at IMPACT, and really not need the independent bookings and not do the signings because IMPACT has figured out a way to showcase everybody, and use social media to our advantage and do something like Wrestle House, where more people were being showcased in different ways, and I got to benefit from that.”

The two-time Knockout of the Year revealed that her dream was always to perform at WrestleMania and to win the Divas Championship, but now, her dreams have changed.

“I think dreams change,” Deonna Purrazzo said. “I think as we get older and experience more things – like my dream was always to wrestle at WrestleMania and be, at the time, the Divas Champion. That’s all I knew in wrestling growing up, so that was my ultimate goal. Then I got there [to WWE], and it was like, I don’t like anything about this system, it’s just not a conducive environment for me and my dream changed. Now I just want to go somewhere that’s going to appreciate me for me, and give me an opportunity to wrestle and see what happens.”

