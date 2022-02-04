Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Rasslin’ about some photoshopping that she has done in her life. This involved Triple H, as she stuck her face on an entire Performance Center class photo with him. This was because she didn’t get the chance to have a picture with him herself.

“I have literally photoshopped before. I never got a picture with Triple H when I was in NXT, of our class picture,” she said. “And I was very upset about it. I am the only class, probably in the history of the Performance Center to not get a class picture with Triple H. So I photoshopped my head onto every single person in the picture, besides Triple H.

“Then on his birthday I tweeted it to him and said, ‘happy birthday boss, thanks for the warm welcome to NXT.’ That’s probably why I was fired. The next class after me, which is Chelsea’s class, is taking their picture with Triple H and I go up to Kristin Altman, who works in Stanford. I said, ‘hey, my class didn’t get to take a picture with him, what’s up with that?’ She said, ‘yeah we really dropped the ball, it kind of is what it is. You’re going to have to win a championship if you want a picture with him now.’ I said, ‘I’m f**ked.’”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Deonna Purrazzo shared an interesting story about her time in WWE. This took place at the Download rock festival, where she and Toni Storm got matching tattoos. They were drunk ducks, which they were able to get for free.

“Toni Storm and I have matching ones,” she revealed. “We did the Download festival in the U.K. with NXT, in maybe 2019. In the booth where we would all eat and like the VIP people would hang out, they had free tattoos. We were like, ‘oh, we should just get matching tattoos.’ Originally, I wanted to get this one, but they were like, ‘we can’t do custom tattoos. So if you want one, pick one off the board.’ It was between the drunk Mickey Mouse, and the drunk duck.”

Deonna Purrazzo also touched on her future in the business. The former Knockouts Champion admitted she might not be wrestling in six years’ time. That’s because she has a desire to become a mother in the future.

“No,” Deonna said about if she will be wrestling in six years. “I want to be a mom, that’s a really good goal, one day. And what’s cool is, I can always come back if I wanted, but maybe I won’t want to.”

