During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the WWE Hall of Fame this coming year and who he believes could headline the event.

“I wonder if Triple H is going into the Hall of Fame this year,” Ross mentioned. “Interesting question, I don’t know. He’s deserving, it’s just a matter of when and so forth.”

In other news covered on the show, this past weekend at the Royal Rumble, Mickie James opened the forbidden door between WWE and IMPACT Wrestling by appearing in the Women’s Rumble match with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship around her waist. The former WWE Women’s Champion entered the match at #20 and eliminated Michelle McCool before being eliminated herself by WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Jim Ross spoke about Mickie James’ appearance in the Royal Rumble and how great it was to see WWE allow her to be there despite her being signed to IMPACT. Ross also said James was one of his favorite female wrestlers to work with and spoke about watching WWE’s big event this past weekend.

“Now you’ve got Mickie James in the Royal Rumble, my my how things have changed,” Ross said. “I selectively tuned into the Royal Rumble because I’m a wrestling fan and I was here home alone so I thought let’s check this out. I was so proud for Mickie. She’s one of my favorite ladies that I have worked with in my career, she’s very passionate and I still think she has a wealth of sex appeal, which never hurts.”

Mickie James commented on being in the match, stating how thankful she was to be able to represent IMPACT in WWE but wishes she would’ve had a moment with surprise entrant Melina. IMPACT Wrestling also weighed in on Mickie’s groundbreaking appearance, encouraging their champion to go make history in the match.

