Deonna Purrazzo has just won the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung at Turning Point. Both women gave their all in this No Disqualification match, but it was Purrazzo who ended the match with a cradle piledriver to reclaim the championship. Purrazzo has now become the two-time Knockouts Champion.

Her first reign began at Slammiversary when she defeated Jordynne Grace. She held the title for 98 days before losing the title against Yung at Bound For Glory.

