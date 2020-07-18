Deonna Purrazzo has now become the new Knockouts Champion on Impact's pay-per-view event, Slammiversary. Purrazzo won the championship by locking in a double Fujawar Armbar on Grace.
"The Virtuosa" made her return to Impact on June 9th, and attacked the former Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace, with a Fujiwara armbar.
This is Purrazzo's first time winning the title. Grace initially won the championship back in January against the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
